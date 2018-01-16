Lindsay Lohan Continues Her Batgirl Campaign

Lindsay Lohan really wants to play Batgirl.

Last week, the Parent Trap star started a Twitter campaign asking fans to let director Joss Whedon know that she is interested in starring as the titular character for Whedon’s in-development film. Now, she’s continuing her campaign, this time by simply tweeting an image of herself alongside the DC Comics character. You can check out the tweet and image below.

While the image Lohan shared does reveal a striking resemblance to the actress, it may be too early for any actress to campaign for the role. Whedon was originally brought on by DC Films and Warner Bros. to make Batgirl, but the project was put on hold so that the director could shift his focus to Justice League following Zack Snyder’s unexpected departure from the film due to personal reasons. Despite rumors that Batgirl was no longer on the table due to recent negative press, EW reported in November that the project is going forward with Whedon continuing to work on the script.

Whedon himself talked about the script — as well as the casting process for the iconic character — as far back as April of last year, revealing that he’s not exactly looking for famous names to play Batgirl.

“I’m creating this character,” Whedon said. “I’m in a dialogue with her. We’ll see who joins that later on… I think this is somewhere you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her… I’m not against movie stars. They’re great, but you need somebody who’s going to be just right. And in a situation like this, the name carries a lot of weight.”

For those not familiar, while several characters have served as Batgirl, the most iconic and most likely version is Barbara Gordon. In comics, the traditionally red-haired Gordon is the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. She teams up with Robin/Dick Grayson to fight crime despite Batman’s objections. Her time as Batgirl ends, however, when the Joker shoots Barbara in the stomach, paralyzing her, in “The Killing Joke,” though Barbara later returns as computer expert, Oracle. While it’s not certain what story Whedon’s film will tell, what is clear is that Lohan isn’t the only actress interested in the role. Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld told MTV International that if she had the opportunity, she would love to play the role.

Batgirl presently does not have an anticipated release date. Other upcoming DC Films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.