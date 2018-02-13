‘Lobo’ Screenwriter Reveals Approach To The Film

Comic book fans were shocked with the news that a Lobo movie was in development at Warner Bros., bringing DC’s space-faring bounty hunter to the big screen.

Jason Fuchs, who previously was credited for screenwriting contributions on the summer smash hit Wonder Woman, was revealed to be responsible for the script. And now the writer recently opened up to LRM Online about his work in the DC Films universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think when you’re working on comic book characters, especially ones that are near and dear to my heart, like Wonder Woman and Lobo are, you want to create something that’s true to what the original text are,” Fuchs said at the USC Libraries Scripter Awards. “I think Wonder Woman really captures the feeling of — not only the original Moulton Marston comics, but the George Perez run in the late-80s. It feels like reading those comics up on the big screen.

“So for something like Lobo, without saying too much about it, it’ll feel, I imagine, quite different, because the Lobo comic itself is quite different. What Keith Giffen and Alan Grant put together was something really unique, and hopefully we’ll capture some of that same spirit when we make the movie.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to comic nerds that Fuchs would be channeling the Giffen, Grant, and Simon Bisley run on the comic. Though Grant handled the character’s solo title launch in ’93, the original mini-series Lobo: The Last Czarnian was one of the finest stories featuring the character.

Bisley’s art was the perfect way to depict the character, as his irreverent use of background details added to the bombastic chaos that filled each layout.

While some fans might groan at the thought of Michael Bay directing the film, one look at that old comic could change minds in even the most ardent critics of the Transformers filmmaker. Remember, this is the director who made Pain & Gain and Bad Boys, so he can make funny, rollicking action films that require little-to-no brain power.

The only problem at this point is Fuchs’ first pass at the script, which industry insiders estimate would cost $200 million to produce. Neither Warner Bros. or Bay want to tackle a project of that magnitude, apparently.

We’ll see if Fuchs can rein in the script a bit and bring the murderous bastich to movie theaters.