‘Lucifer’ Bonus Episodes Sneak Peek Released

FOX has released a sneak preview of the two bonus episodes of Lucifer that will air tonight.

The bonus episodes air following news that Lucifer was not renewed by FOX. The two episodes were filmed to be a part of the show’s fourth season. Now that there is no fourth season forthcoming – at least not on FOX – the network has decided to air them as a kind of going away present for fans.

FOX previously released a set of photos from the two bonus episode, which can be found here.

The first bonus episode is titled “Boo Normal” and sees Lucifer and his team investigating the murder of a child psychiatrist while Ella is thinking about a childhood secret she’s been hiding. House alum Charlyne Yi guest stars as a special friend from Ella’s past who may actually be a ghost.

The second episode is titled “Once Upon a Time” and was directed by Lucifer cast member Kevin Alejandro. In the episode, Lucifer’s mom creates an alternate dimension where Lucifer and Chloe never met and Lucifer is granted his freedom of choice. The episode features the voice of Neil Gaiman, the co-creator of this version of Lucifer and author of American Gods, as the voice of God, who narrates this alternate universe fairy tale.

The “Save Lucifer” campaign that hopes to find a new home for the series is still going strong. So far, The CW has declined to come to the show’s rescue and no other networks or streaming services have volunteered publically, but showrunner Joe Henderson and star Tom Ellis are keeping fans’ hopes high.

In a previous interview, showrunner Joe Henderson offered a hint as to what was in store for Lucifer Season Four.

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer’s devil face,” Henderson explained. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 – exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the devil?”

The Lucifer bonus episodes air tonight at 8 pm ET on FOX.