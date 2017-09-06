Lucifer Season 2 Promo: A Wish From Lucifer’s Mom

Lucifer's mom wants her home back.

With less than two weeks to go until its Season 2 premiere, Fox has released a new promo for Lucifer, and it features momma Morningstar (played by Tricia Helfer) making a wish.

"I wish all my being that things could go back to the way they were," she says. "I want my home back."

In Season Two, LUCIFER MORNINGSTAR (Tom Ellis) and his brother, AMENADIEL (DB Woodside), who have been sparring over Lucifer's resistance to returning to the underworld, will now be brought back together for one common goal – to find their mother, CHARLOTTE (Tricia Helfer, "Battlestar Galactica"), who escaped Hell. After all, Lucifer doesn't take after his dad, so the parent he does resemble is sure to be quite terrifying. Lucifer's work with the LAPD also is upended when the police force hires ELLA LOPEZ (Aimee Garcia "The George Lopez Show"), a smart, tough forensic scientist whose mutual belief in both faith and science proves a point of interest to Lucifer.

With mom on the loose, DR. LINDA MARTIN (Rachael Harris), who has become not only a therapist, but also a confidante to Lucifer, will surely have a lot of advice to dole out. And, by the time she's done with them, she may need a therapist of her own.

Lucifer is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for DC Entertainment's Vertigo imprint. Tom Kapinos ("Californication") wrote and executive-produced the pilot. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.

Lucifer rises once again on Monday, September 19th at 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT on FOX.