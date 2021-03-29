Lucifer Season 5B Premiere Date Possibly Leaks Early From Netflix

✖

It looks like we may finally have an idea as to when the next batch of new Lucifer episodes are arriving on Netflix. Fans have been waiting on the second half of Lucifer's penultimate season for some time, with the first half of Season 5 debuting back in August of last year. Up until this point, there has been no indication about when Season 5B will be released, but Netflix appears to have accidentally revealed the upcoming premiere date on the site.

Early Monday morning, the Lucifer page on Netflix was updated to include the Season 5B premiere date. The message on the page stated that new episodes would be coming on May 28th (per What's on Netflix). However, shortly after the page was updated, the message was removed by Netflix. The premiere date is no longer included on the site.

This was definitely an error on the side of Netflix, but what we don't know is which part was the actual mistake. Was the date itself incorrect? Or was the error simply sharing it online too early. The latter seems more likely.

Season 5B was supposed to be the conclusion of Lucifer on Netflix, but the creative team and streaming service wound up agreeing to sixth and final season. Even though the end isn't quite near, the upcoming batch of episodes still promises to be a bit of a wild ride.

Lucifer star D.B. Woodside described the new installment as "chaos," especially after Dennis Haysbert's God arrives on the scene.

“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

Are you looking forward to Season 5B of Lucifer? Let us know in the comments!

The first four and a half seasons of Luficer are currently available to stream on Netflix.