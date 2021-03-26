Lucifer Star Teases "A Lot of Chaos" in Season 5B Premiere

✖

Ahead of the premiere of the first part of Lucifer's fifth season Netflix did a surprising thing and renewed the show once again, meaning a sixth and final season is arriving at a later date and fans have even more of the show to look forward to. Before that last batch of episodes arrives though, the second half of season five will be released on the streaming service, meaning there's a lot of Lucifer on the way. In a new interview one of the stars opens up about what fans can expect from the Season 5B premeire, confirming that the episode will begin literally seconds after the last episode concluded.

“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," co-star D.B. Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!” Woodside also revealed to the outlet that he made his directorial debut with an upcoming episode of the series, recently wrapping production on that entry.

Perhaps the second most surprising thing about Lucifer being renewed once again (the biggest obviously being renewed for another final season after season five as already the final season) is that it didn't change any of their plans for season five all that much.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," showrunner Joe Henderson previously said in an interview with Collider. "When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

Seasons 1-4, as well as the first half of Season 5, of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.