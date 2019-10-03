Man Dressed As The Joker Is Running For Governor In Japan

✖

The Joker continues to be one of DC Comics' most popular characters and has been brought to life in some of DC's biggest films. A number of talented individuals have put their own spin on the character, but no one has managed to bring the Joker to political office, at least not yet. That might just happen though thanks to a Japanese man named Yuusuke Kawai, who is running for the Governor of Chiba Prefecture. He will be running as a member of the Party to Make All of Chiba a Land of Dreams and Magic, and yes, that is his real party, but he's also running for office in a Joker themed look, complete with the red suit, white makeup, and red smile drawn on his face (via brobible).

In his day job, Kawai is the head of an event planning and a temporary employment agency, but the Joker theme seems to be something he's doing specifically in his run for Governor. He will be running against Masayuki Hiratsuka, who is the head of the People's Sovereignty Party.

As for why the Joker theme, Kawai says that it is in the hope that the dark hero will attract the support of the masses in his election bid.

“Since the clown is kind of a dark hero, I had this impression that I could get the support of the masses,” Kawai told Tokyo Sports. “I’m going to aim for laughs. Even if [I] talked [as] my true self, it wouldn’t be news.”

Kawai has already laid out a number of things he wants to accomplish if elected, which include building a red tower and outlawing the word trash, replacing it with the words star fragment.

He's also got some Disney-themed goals, including renaming Narita Airport as Disney Sky and making Chiba's official theme song Let It Go from Disney's Frozen. The goals are one of a kind to be sure, though that is sort of fitting with the whole chaos Joker vibe.

The jury is out on whether or not Kawai's Joker election strategy will pan out, but you've got to give it some props just for sheer originality. Also not going to lie, but if Chiba doesn't make Let It Go their official theme song, someone really should. It's a great song.

Do you think Kawai's Joker strategy will work? let us know in the comments!