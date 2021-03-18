Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Look At Jared Leto's Joker Behind The Scenes

✖

Zack Snyder has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Jared Leto's Joker filming his Justice League scene. The new photo shows off Leto's new Joker costume from the Knightmare sequence of Zack Snyder's Justice League, where he will meet face-to-face with Ben Affleck's Batman in the wasteland of Earth, after Darkseid has conquered it. We can now clearly see Leto's ghoulish Joker costume in Justice League, with his bullet-proof vest adorned with the badges of dead police officers. Beneath that, Leto's Joker sports a white medical gown that could be anything from the inmate outfit he had on when escaping Arkham Asylum, to a butcher's gown that reflects just how much carnage Joker has indulged in.

Zack Snyder has already teased in interviews that, Leto's Joker is a "world-weary" version of the villain in Justice League, who escaped Arkham when the world fell, but has apparently grown sick of endless murder and chaos:

"I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him [in Suicide Squad] because I thought it was really cool," Snyder told Beyond the Trailer. "But also in [Justice League]... some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some...he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it."

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Apparently, Justice League's version of Joker will bring some new point of view to the situation - especially when it comes to the subject of Ben Affleck's Batman:

“The cool thing about the scene is that it's Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman,” Snyder told Vanity Fair. “It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is."

DC Comics fans have been loving this look for Joker, as it also functions as a nice ode to the famous Batman: White Knight storyline in which a reformed Joker/Jack Napier forms his own special anti-villain cop unit. All in all, Jared Leto's Joker sequence with Ben Affleck's Batman is one of the more highly-anticipated moments of Zack Snyder's Justice League. That's good because Snyder added to the film purely for the fans:

"I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together... The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect. But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max on March 19th.