Christopher Mcquarrie Would Consider Directing ‘Man of Steel 2’ or ‘Green Lantern Corps’

The Internet has been buzzing over the possibility of Mission: Impossible – Fallout! director Christopher McQuarrie directing a DC Extended Universe film, and it sounds like he hasn’t ruled out the possibility just yet.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, McQuarrie was asked about the rumors that he could be directing a Man of Steel sequel. As McQuarrie explained, a theoretical Man of Steel 2 would check a few major boxes with him, including collaborating with Henry Cavill once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To me, I’m interested in a good story.” McQuarrie explained. “That’s really what it is. I mean, when Man of Steel came up, it was because somebody had asked me, did I want to work with Henry again? Which I would in a second. I go through the door that opens.”

McQuarrie was first tied to Man of Steel 2 in April of this year, when he expressed an interest in directing the film on Twitter. Since then, McQuarrie has clarified that nothing is officially in the cards, but that he and Cavill would be willing to make it happen.

“Henry Cavill knows what it would be like.” McQuarrie said back in April. “We had a a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman. I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…”

But has McQuarrie actually floated the possibility of directing a completely separate DCEU film? Even with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise among some of the fancasts for Green Lantern Corps, the director hasn’t considered the possibility of them working together on the project.

“You know, I got to say, Tom and I have never talked about it.” McQuarrie revealed. “We always kind of talk about what we’re working on or what we’re talking about working on next. I think, again, I think if you show them a good story, I think if you showed him a really emotional story, I don’t think, you know, it’s, I can never predict. I can never predict what it is he’s going to be drawn to.”

Would you like to see Christopher McQuarrie direct Man of Steel 2 or Green Lantern Corps? Let us know what you think in the comments below.