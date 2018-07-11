‘Man Of Steel’: Henry Cavil Explains Why Superman Had to Kill Zod

When Man of Steel hit theaters back in 2013, DC fans were up in arms about the film’s climax, which saw Superman snap the neck of General Zod, killing him to save the lives of innocent people.

Like Batman, Superman refuses to kill anyone, regardless of the situation. This belief is just as much a part of him as his red cape or El family insignia. So when the time came, and Superman killed Zod, regardless of the circumstances, viewers were disappointed. However, according to the film’s star, that moment was ultimately going to become the reason that Superman decided not to kill, no matter what.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Square Mile, Henry Cavill was asked about his time working on Man of Steel, and he said that the Zod scene was going to have a much bigger impact in the future of Superman than we ever got to see.

“The killing of Zod would have led to a wonderful reason why Superman never kills,” Cavill revealed. “Not, he never kills just because his dad said so one day. He made the decision himself because of an impossible scenario, to which he then said, ‘I don’t care if it’s impossible again, I’m gonna find a way to make it possible in the impossible.’”

Sadly, the dark death of Zod had fans feeling like brooding Superman was all they would ever get, especially when it was followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As Cavill continued, he said that the timing of the connected DC universe was unfortunate when it came to Superman’s story. A sequel to Man of Steel was always meant to give the world the brighter, more hopeful version of the character.

He noted that the expansion of the DC universe meant that “we didn’t get the opportunity to show the other side of it, the ‘I’m ready to be Superman now and I’m ready to show the world the best examples’. That’s where the joy and glee comes from, and that sense of warmth from the character, which is his real superpower – he makes people believe in themselves. It was a shame because it would’ve been nice, and it would have been a lovely coupling with the seriousness and the depth of Man of Steel.”

Are you disappointed that we never got to see this version of Superman in the DC movie universe? Could there still be a bright future for Cavill’s Man of Steel in the future? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!