Man of Steel Producer Believes Multiple Superman Projects Can Co-Exist (Exclusive)

✖

Man of Steel was followed up by Batman v Superman and two version of Justice League but Henry Cavill has yet to have a standalone sequel where he plays Superman and battles a Superman villain. As the DCEU continues to be reshaped in the wake of Zack Snyder's efforts to deliver a vision which Warner Brothers has since moved away from, Man of Steel producer Charles Roven thinks that multiple Superman projects can co-exist as JJ Abrams is getting ready to produce a separate and brand new Superman film. It wouldn't be unheard of, seeing as the DCEU will have Ben Affleck playing Batman in a movie (The Flash) with Michael Keaton reprising his role from 30 years ago. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is starring in The Batman which will operate outside of the events of the DCEU's universe and continuity.

"If they're going to go along with a filmmaker's vision, you have to allow for multiple visions," Roven explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, supplementing our coverage of a visit to The Suicide Squad set. "You can't have it any other way. Not everybody's going to think alike. And so I think if somebody brought them a cohesive vision, it's my understanding, and I could be wrong because I haven't read the script or whatever, but even in The Flash thing that supposedly has multiple Batman's, it does have somewhat of a cohesive vision to the universe that's been created since Ezra [Miller] has been playing The Flash. And so, they're not saying, 'Never,' to anything and I like that. It's got to work. You know what I'm saying? It's got to work. You've got to be able to actually say, 'Here's what I'm really going to deliver and then it's got to work.'"

Roven sees the foundation for new stories to be laid in how DC Comics publishing approached a relaunch of their characters and stories back in 2011. "Quite frankly, the comic books that this is all based on, the canon that this is all based on has never done [said, 'Never.']," Roven explained. "They've been able to do amazing off-shoots and listen, look at what Geoff Johns has done by helping create the New 52, when the canon was getting a little stale. And look what... He did it again when he created all the different Lanterns, not just a Green Lantern. I mean, why shouldn't you be able to do that in the film medium, in the motion picture medium?"

Right now, Roven is not involved with the Abrams-produced Superman movie which has Ta-Nehisi Coates on board as a writer. "I'm only attached to anything that's spun off of Man of Steel," Roven explained. "So once Henry Cavill is no longer a part of Superman, then I'm not attached to Superman. Right now, I think right now I'm attached to Justice League. I'm attached to Wonder Woman and I'm attached to The Suicide Squad."

Do you want to see Cavill continue to pay Superman in the movies? Do you think multiple canons can co-exist? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6.