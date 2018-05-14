Celebrities and Fans Remember ‘Superman: The Movie’ Star Margot Kidder

Comic book fans are currently in the middle of a comic book renaissance, but long before shared universes or crossover TV series, Superman: The Movie was the defining superhero movie for generations. While many audiences consider the film a career-defining performance for Christopher Reeve, it was aided by his dynamic with Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, who passed away this weekend.

While her appearance in Superman may have helped launch her career, Kidder’s performances in films like Black Christmas, The Amityville Horror, and Sisters made her an iconic actress in the genre world. Later in life, Kidder also appeared in Smallville alongside Reeve, The L Word, and won an Emmy for her performance in R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.

The actress passed away on Sunday in her Montana home.

@kumailn

RIP Margot Kidder. One of my favorite movies of hers is the original Black Christmas. It introduced some elements that are now genre tropes and she’s fantastic in it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 14, 2018

@barbaracrampton

RIP Margot Kidder. An actor who imbued all her roles with grit, strength and smarts. I admired her very much and she’s gone way too soon. I chatted with her a couple of times at conventions. Happy I told her what she meant to us — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) May 14, 2018

@mrmarkmillar

My Lois Lane has passed away. RIP Margot Kidder. Thank you for my favourite movie ever. pic.twitter.com/dUmxwOUjyi — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) May 14, 2018

@TheSarahDouglas

So saddened by the news that dear #MargotKidder has died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. We continued to have fun together over the last 40 years and she was a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/16ARRj6Hy6 — Sarah Douglas (@TheSarahDouglas) May 14, 2018

@DocShaner

Aw jeez. Rest in peace, Margot Kidder. There’s so much of what she does in the Superman movies that’s burned into my memory permanently. — Doc Shaner (@DocShaner) May 14, 2018

@hipsterocracy

Margot Kidder as Lois Lane was my first celebrity crush. She ended up having a pretty rough life and I’m sad to see that it ended today. I always thought she was dope. Rest In Peace. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) May 14, 2018

@chrisricewriter

Truly sad about this. Margot Kidder also did a brief but wonderful cameo on BROTHERS & SISTERS a few years back opposite Sally Field. https://t.co/UH28MyeBX8 — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) May 14, 2018

@kphipps3000

Margot Kidder was the definitive Lois Lane, holding her own opposite the big guy while still not hiding her awe and remaining thoroughly charming at every turn. — Keith Phipps (@kphipps3000) May 14, 2018

@cinephile24

RIP Margot Kidder, a quintessential 70s brassy broad, unbeatably boozy in Black Christmas pic.twitter.com/jI0MhTZ12z — Catherine Stebbins (@cinephile24) May 14, 2018

@AdamofGotham

In honor of Margot Kidder, here’s my favorite scene from SUPERMAN THE MOVIE. pic.twitter.com/WS4mlmZrbc — Adam Stabelli (@AdamofGotham) May 14, 2018

