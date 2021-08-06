Margot Robbie Really Wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's Relationship On Screen After The Suicide Squad

✖

When The Suicide Squad finally debuts in theaters and on HBO Max next week, it will bring viewers the latest chapter in the ever-evolving story of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The fan-favorite character has arguably become one of the standout elements of the DC Extended Universe, after appearing in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While Robbie has indicated that she is going to be taking a bit of a break from playing Harley, fans are curious what her onscreen future could look like — and whether or not we could finally see her romantic relationship with Poison Ivy play out onscreen. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the press tour for The Suicide Squad, Robbie was asked how much Poison Ivy has been brought up by reporters.

"A couple, but I like that other people are as enthusiastic about this prospect as I am," Robbie shared in our interview, which you can check out in the video above.

The actress also shared what aspect of Harley she was happiest to explore in The Suicide Squad — and reiterated once again that she would "love to see" Harley and Ivy's dynamic.

"I mean, I really am quite invested in Harley's romantic life," Robbie revealed. "So a box that I did like to check in this one is seeing her try and date new guys because it's something that I've always enjoyed seeing when it's popped up in the comics and something I would like to explore like you said, Poison Ivy, that is a relationship I'd love to see play out on screen."

Robbie has previously been pretty candid about her desire to bring Ivy into the fold with Harley.

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” Robbie revealed in an interview with Den of Geek earlier this year. “They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

And while Robbie was initially tied to a Gotham City Sirens movie, which would have theoretically included Harley, Ivy, and Catwoman, the project then morphed into last year's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which was used to shed a light on some of the lesser-known female characters in the DC universe.

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in an interview last year. "I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe.”

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.