Margot Robbie Took the Perfect Harley Quinn Prop From the Suicide Squad Set

Margot Robbie first played Harley Quinn in the DCEU in Suicide Squad in 2016 and went on to star in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. She's become a fan favorite when it comes to comic book casting, and she's made it clear many times that she loves the character. While there are no current plans for Robbie to return to the role, many are hopeful that last year's The Suicide Squad won't be her last appearance in the franchise. Currently, Robbie is promoting her new movie, Amsterdam, and she recently appeared in a video for ELLE with her co-stars, Rami Malek and John David Washington. They were asked what favorite props they have taken from sets, and Robbie revealed which Harley item she kept.

"I've got my Harley Quinn baseball bat," Robbie shared. "Next to my bed. Just in case anyone makes the mistake of breaking into my house." Malek replied, "That's good to know," and Robbie added, "They'll regret that." She continued, "And I have a really comfy pair of cashmere track pants from Wolf of Wall Street that weren't actually on camera ever. But they were so comfy, they let me keep them in the end."

Has Margot Robbie Reacted To Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn?

While there's no word on when or if Robbie will be stepping back into the role of Harley Quinn, it was announced earlier this year that Lady Gaga will be playing the character in Joker: Folie A Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Joker is not set in the same universe as the DCEU, which means Lady Gaga isn't replacing Robbie, and the Amsterdam star could still return as the character in the future. Recently, Robbie spoke with MTV News, and she expressed excitement at the alternate portrayal of Harley.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie explained. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Does Margot Robbie Want To Play Harley Quinn Again?

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie revealed at the time. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

Would you like to see Margot Robbie back as Harley Quinn? Tell us in the comments!