The Suicide Squad: Did James Gunn Just Tease the Return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn?

Currently, there are rumors going around that Lady Gaga could be playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2, but fans aren't quite ready to say goodbye to Margot Robbie's take on the character. The Oscar-nominated actor first played the role in the 2016 film Suicide Squad and went on to star in Birds of Prey in 2020 and appear in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad last year. Gunn's days with DC are far from over as he'll be working on the second season of Peacemaker once he's done with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the director recently gave a disappointing update on The Suicide Squad 2. However, that doesn't mean there aren't plans to bring back Robbie's Harley Quinn. In fact, Gunn gave a promising little tease on Twitter this week.

"Please bring Harley back for another project," one fan tweeted. "Not a bad idea," Gunn replied. You can check out the post below:

Not a bad idea. https://t.co/gboV6EEwOD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 23, 2022

Of course, this certainly isn't a confirmation that Gunn and Robbie will be working together again, but it's hard not to hope, especially when there's a lot more of Harley's story to tell. In fact, Robbie really wants to see her character in a romance with Poison Ivy.

"I mean, I really am quite invested in Harley's romantic life," Robbie revealed. "So a box that I did like to check in this one is seeing her try and date new guys because it's something that I've always enjoyed seeing when it's popped up in the comics and something I would like to explore like you said, Poison Ivy, that is a relationship I'd love to see play out on screen."

"Yeah, we've talked about it," Gunn recently told The Playlist when asked about a sequel to The Suicide Squad. "But the honest truth is, I just have so many hours in a day to work on stuff. And I had such a fun time working in television that I really think that's what I'm going to spend the next year of my life doing."

"I'm not sure what I'm going to do next because it could be a movie outside of [DC], but it could be a DC movie that has to do with these characters," Gunn shared. "Does that mean it's the Suicide Squad movie or something else that's within that world or a little bit different than that? And that I'm not exactly sure."

