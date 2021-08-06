The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie Debunks Reports She's Taking a Break From Harley Quinn

✖

There are definitely a lot of reasons for fans to be excited for The Suicide Squad, and the big-screen return of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is definitely among them. The madcap character has gone on quite the journey across the events of Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and it certainly seems like the character will evolve even further in The Suicide Squad. Even before the film debuted, fans have started to wonder what Harley's next live-action appearance will be, which made recent comments by Robbie about wanting to take a break from the character a little heartbreaking. Luckily, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie indicated that she isn't done playing Harley anytime soon.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie revealed. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

Rumors have already swirled around Harley's post-The Suicide Squad future, especially with the idea of a Gotham City Sirens movie seemingly still in the cards. The film would theoretically pair Harley with Poison Ivy and Catwoman — an idea that was in the works for several years, before the project morphed into Birds of Prey.

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in an interview last year. "I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe.”

And with all three main members of the Birds of Prey — Batgirl (Leslie Grace), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) — now cast, the possibility of a Birds of Prey and Gotham City Sirens trilogy of movies might not be completely out of the cards.

The Suicide Squad is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.