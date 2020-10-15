Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Original Harley Quinn Arleen Sorkin

✖

Mark Hamill is known to most for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, but he's also well-known to DC fans for voicing the Joker. The actor often celebrates his time voicing the iconic villain, especially honoring his time with Batman: The Animated Series. In fact, he recently showed off the Joker mask he's been wearing during the pandemic. In one of the actor's recent tweets, he paid tribute to Arleen Sorkin, the original inspiration and voice of Harley Quinn.

“Happy Birthday to the Legendary Arleen Sorkin! The original voice of & real-life inspiration for Harley Quinn,” @TheAnimatedBat tweeted. “In the script, she was just an unnamed Joker ‘hench-wench’ w/ no discernible personality. When Arleen began reading her lines in that unforgettable voice so poignant & full of heart I nearly fell off my chair! She brought SO much more than was on the page & a legend was born,” Hamill replied. Diedrich Bader, who has voiced Batman on many occasions, most recently for the Harley Quinn animated series, replied with a “very cool.” You can view the tweets below:

In the script she was just an unnamed Joker "hench-wench" w/ no discernible personality. When Arleen began reading her lines in that unforgettable voice so poignant & full of heart I nearly fell off my chair! She brought SO much more than was on the page & a legend was born.❤️🤣 https://t.co/Qt0Tso0cjq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 14, 2020

Sorkin last voiced Harley Quinn in 2012 for DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh. In fact, that was her last acting credit. Other than Harley Quinn, she is best known for playing Calliope Jones on Days of Our Lives, a role she played from 1984-2001.

As for Hamill, the actor recently revealed that he's had secret voice cameos in every Star Wars movie with the exception of the prequels. “Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory," Hamill shared.

Soon after sending that tweet, he clarified the pseudonyms for his roles in Solo and Rogue One. "It was never about billing (L-[Rogue One] R-[Solo]) or salary," Hamill shared on Twitter. "It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as 'Patrick Williams'-It was actually 'William M. Patrick' (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for."

