Mark Hamill Shows Off Epic Joker Mask for Labor Day

Mark Hamill is one of the many celebrities who often takes to social media to promote wearing a mask during the pandemic. From CVOID-19 survivor Tom Hanks scolding people to Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis emphasizing her mask knowledge, there has been a lot of pro-mask activity from folks in Hollywood. A while back, Hamill shared a photo of his iconic character, Luke Skywalker, wearing a mask with the face of another one of his iconic characters, Joker. Now, Hamill has the real thing! He took to Twitter today to show off this mask and urge people to wear one if they celebrate Labor Day.

"Hope you all have a #HappyLaborDayWeekend while staying safe, social-distancing and, of course, wearing a mask. Get a load o' mine! I wear it to protect you & I'm all smiles! Send me pics of you wearing yours, please #HeroesWearMasks (mask provided by @NathanHamill)," Hamill wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Hope you all have a #HappyLaborDayWeekend while staying safe, social-distancing and, of course, wearing a mask. Get a load o' mine! 👀 I wear it to protect you & I'm all smiles! Send me pics📷of you wearing yours, please🙏 #HeroesWearMasks (🃏mask provided by @NathanHamill) pic.twitter.com/AMchyqOuXr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 5, 2020

Speaking of amazing voice work by Hamill, the actor recently revealed that he's had secret voice cameos in every Star Wars movie with the exception of the prequels. “Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams. #TrueStory," Hamill shared.

Soon after sending that tweet, he clarified the pseudonyms for his roles in Solo and Rogue One. "It was never about billing (L-[Rogue One] R-[Solo]) or salary," Hamill shared on Twitter. "It was for fun & the fans & because I❤️#EasterEggs! I misremembered my pseudonym as 'Patrick Williams'-It was actually 'William M. Patrick' (for my older & younger brothers) I'm not telling what the M. stands for."

The Mandalorian probably won't be the last time Hamill provides a cameo in a Star Wars project, but it is very unlikely that we will ever see him play Luke Skywalker again in the franchise. While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would probably his final appearance as Luke in Star Wars.

