McFarlane Toys Batman: Hush Black and Grey Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys Summer Showcase 2023 event is on now, which means new statue reveals and pre-orders over the next couple of days. It all starts with this 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Black and Grey variant of Batman from the Batman: Hush comic book arc, which is expected to go up for pre-order today. August 3rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

It appears that this Batman: Hush variant was originally found in a 2-Pack with Grifter, which can still be ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99. Accessories in the original Blue and Grey version of this figure included 2x batarangs, 1x pair of fists, a display stand, and an art card (UPDATE: The new figure has the same accessories). Unfortunately, that figure is difficult (or impossible) to find at retail price these days.

The original Batman: Hush story ran from 2002 to 2003, with renowned artist Jim Lee jumping to DC Comics after making his name at Marvel and helping to found Image Comics and his own superhero universe imprint, WildStorm. He teamed with Jeph Loeb, who was a fan favorite Batman writer after penning Batman: The Long Halloween. Hush featured not only nearly all of Batman's villains, but almost the entire Bat Family as well, and was one of the first stories to hint at the romantic tension between Batman and Catwoman. An animated movie was released based on the comic book storyline in 2019, and is currently available in 4K UHD Blu-ray on Amazon for $13.99 (53% off).

Speaking of McFarlane toys releases that are difficult to find, but on the lookout for the recently released DC Multiverse Batman Ultimate Movie Collection set. The collection includes 7-inch Batman figures based on the Batsuits worn by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney in their respective films Batman (1989), The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman Forever, and The Batman. The set also comes with a light-up Bat-Signal that includes 4 interchangeable Bat-Symbol discs and a detailed gargoyle base. Though many of the figures appear to be slight upgrades from previously released versions, they do include fabric capes this time around. The addition of the Bat-Signal with lenses that represent each Batman is also a nice touch. Listings are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon, though restocks are unlikely.