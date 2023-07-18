DC Multiverse Classic Riddler Figure Launches From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is hot off their Collector Edition reveal, but they’re going back to the classics in more ways than one with their DC Multiverse Riddler. Details about the figure can be found below including pre-order links. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

DC Multiverse Riddler Classic 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The Riddler figure includes 6x alternate hands, a question mark cane, a display base, and a collectible art card.

On a related note, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct recently launched one of their most interesting projects to date – The Riddler Puzzle Box by Edward Nygma. If you’re up for the challenge, the box offers up four complex puzzles that will test your Batman knowledge. If you manage to solve them, a 1:1 scale metal batarang replica will be your prize.

According to the description, the puzzles feature “nods to other Bat-Family characters like Robin, Nightwing and Batgirl” and a “special callout to Batman’s first appearance”. There are also paper clues that you’ll need to decipher to solve the puzzles. It measures approximately 5-inches wide x 5-inches tall x 5-inches long with a distressed deco. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can take a closer look via McFarlane Toys’ teaser video below.

We have to applaud McFarlane Toys for thinking outside the box…with a box. It’s a collectible that you’ll have fun working for. Hopefully, it will be successful enough that they’ll expand on this concept for other prop replicas and maybe even figures down the line.