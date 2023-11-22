McFarlane DC Multiverse Collector Lineup Adds Wonder Woman #3 Variant Cover Action Figure

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in April, McFarlane Toys announced that they would launch a Collector Edition line of action figures "designed and produced exclusively for the core collector" with a "special focus on a rich and diverse catalog of characters" that would allow "the most dedicated fans to complete their desired universe." In other words, figures that are a bit of a step up from the standard DC Multiverse line and focus on characters that go beyond Batman.

The first wave featured 7-inch scale Superman (Action Comics #1), Abyss (Batman #118), and Green Lantern Alan Scott (Day of Vengeance). Wave 2 was unveiled with Hawkman (Zero Hour), Sinestro (Corps War), and Firestorm (Crisis on Infinite Earths). Last week, Wave 3 dropped with Captain Carrot (Justice League Incarnate), Batman as Green Lantern, and a Superman figure that comes packaged with Krypto the Superdog (Return of Superman). Now a classic Wonder Woman figure has been added to the lineup. This is the very same figure that appears on the variant cover of Wonder Woman #3 from Tom King and Daniel Sampere (pictured above) that hit comics shops yesterday, November 21st.

Priced at $29.99 each, it appears that Collectors Edition figures have a slightly upgraded look, a limited edition status, and the opportunity to get an extra rare variant figure shipped to you at random. A breakdown of Wave 1-3 figures can be found below complete with pre-order links.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Wave 3:

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Wave 2:

McFarlane Collector Edition Hawkman Zero Hour Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes wings, mace, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Sinestro Corps War Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes power battery, chain construct, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Firestorm Crisis on Infinite Earths Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes extra hands, flame hand effects, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Wave 1:

McFarlane Collector Edition Superman (Action Comics #1) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes attachable breakage chains, exclusive card stand and art card, and display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Abyss (Batman vs Abyss) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes an extra hand and Scythe Axe, exclusive art card, stand and a display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Green Lantern Alan Scott (Day of Vengeance) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a lantern, attachable flame accessory, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

