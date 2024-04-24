New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Pre-Orders: Booster Gold, Mr Freeze, Ambush Bug

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the debut of the DC Multiverse Joker and Punchline 2-pack yesterday, McFarlane Toys is back at it with a new wave of 7-inch scale figures that include Futures End Booster Gold, Mr Freeze, and a classic Ambush Bug. Below you'll find details for each figure complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

What Is The New Superman About?

Originally titled Superman: Legacy, DC Studios describes Superman as the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Gunn previously confirmed Superman would be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.