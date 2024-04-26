McFarlane Toys Celebrates Jim Lee With Superman and The Flash Statues

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct are celebrating the legendary comic book artist and current DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee with a pair of new 1:6th scale statues of Superman and The Flash. They're based on Lee's designs from DC Comics projects like the Justice League and Superman: For Tomorrow, and each statue will include a McFarlane Toys digital NFT collectible and an art card,

Pre-orders for The Superman and The Flash Jim Lee statues are available here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $49.99 each. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+. While you're at it, you might also want to check out the Spawn statue that launched yesterday as part of the McFarlane Toys 30th anniversary festivities.

Speaking of Jim Lee, the artist revealed his cover for the DC Versus Marvel Omnibus earlier this week, which includes his first X-Men work in ages. DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus will both be released on Tuesday, August 6th. Pre-orders for the DC Versus Marvel Omnibus are available here on Amazon now. The DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus is also available to pre-order here on Amazon.

What Is DC Versus Marvel Omnibus About?

Who would win: Superman versus Spider-Man? Batman versus Captain America? The X-Men meeting the Teen Titans? DC Versus Marvel Omnibus collects crossovers between the core DC and Marvel characters, from 1976's Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man to 2000's Batman/Daredevil. Included are stories from some of comics' most revered talents, namely Dennis O'Neil, George Pérez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont, Walter Simonson, J.M. DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Gerry Conway, John Romita Jr., and more. DC and Marvel fans alike can't miss these thrilling pieces of unearthed comic book history!

DC Versus Marvel Omnibus collects Batman/Captain America #1, Batman/Daredevil #1, Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1, Batman/Spider-Man #1, Daredevil/Batman #1, DC Special Series #27, Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1, Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1, Marvel and DC Present Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1, Marvel Treasury Edition #28, Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1, Silver Surfer/Superman #1, Spider-Man and Batman #1, Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1, and Superman/Fantastic Four #1.

What Is DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus About?

DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus features stories, first told in 1996, of the two superhero universes fused together into a new Amalgam Universe, combining DC's and Marvel's heroes, villains, and mythologies. The result was a series of unforgettable one-shot comic books starring the likes of Dark Claw (Batman and Wolverine), Super Soldier (Superman and Captain America), Iron Lantern (Iron Man and Green Lantern), and many more! These stories, from creators such as Peter David, Dan Jurgens, Mark Waid, Dave Gibbons, Ron Marz, José Luis García-López, Gary Frank, Bill Sienkiewicz, Claudio Castellini, and more, represent one of the most fun and unlikely periods in comic book history, and now are available in one omnibus. Included in this volume are the historic DC Versus Marvel miniseries and its sequels, perfect for fans of both DC and Marvel!

DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus collects DC Versus Marvel #1-4, DC/Marvel: All Access #1-4, Unlimited Access #1-4, Bat-Thing #1, Bruce Wayne: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #1, Bullets and Bracelets #1, Challengers of the Fantastic #1, Doctor Strangefate #1, Iron Lantern #1, Legends of the Dark Claw #1, Lobo the Duck #1, Speed Demon #1, Spider-Boy #1, Super Soldier #1, Thorion of the New Asgods #1, X-Patrol #1, and more, plus a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes material.