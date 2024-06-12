Funko Drops Supermassive Batman 85th and DC Patchwork Pop Figure Waves

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko is celebrating the 85th anniversary of DC Comics' Batman in a big way with an enormous collection of Pop figures that are mostly centered around Tim Burton's iconic 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. The wave is choc full of Deluxe figures, Pop Rides, Pop Moments, exclusives, and more. To top it off, they've paired the anniversary wave with a DC Patchwork collection of Pop figures and plush that feature a very cool rag doll aesthetic.

A full breakdown of the waves can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+. Despite the size of these waves, it was only a small part of Funko's slate of releases for this week. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Funko Pop releases right here.

Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pops:



Pre-orders for all of the common Funko Pops listed below can be found here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon. Exclusives are highlighted.



here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon. EXCLUSIVE : Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman Hikari – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

: Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman Hikari – Entertainment Earth Exclusive EXCLUSIVE : Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman '66 Batman and Joker 2-Pack – Amazon Exclusive



: Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman '66 Batman and Joker 2-Pack – Amazon Exclusive EXCLUSIVE : Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Halloween Catwoman – GameStop Exclusive



: Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Halloween Catwoman – GameStop Exclusive DELUXE : Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman (Soaring)

: Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman (Soaring) KEYCHAIN : Batman 85th Anniversary – Batman (Soaring)



: Batman 85th Anniversary – Batman (Soaring) DELUXE : Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – The Joker (Beach)

: Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – The Joker (Beach) MOVIE MOMENT : Batman 85th Anniversary: Funko Pop – Batman in Batcave

: Batman 85th Anniversary: Funko Pop – Batman in Batcave POP RIDE : Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman in Batmobile

: Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman in Batmobile COMIC COVER : Batman The World

: Batman The World Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – Batman

Batman 85th Anniversary Funko Pop – The Joker with Teeth

Batman 85th Anniversary Funk Pop – Vicki Vale

DC Patchwork Funko Pops:



Pre-orders for all of the Funko Pops listed below can be found here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon DC Patchwork Funko Pop – Batman

DC Patchwork Funko Pop – Catwoman

DC Patchwork Funko Pop – Harley

DC Patchwork Funko Pop – Joker

KEYCHAIN : DC Patchwork – Patchwork- Batman

: DC Patchwork – Patchwork- Batman KEYCHAIN: DC Patchwork – Patchwork- Joker

DC Patchwork – Patchwork- Joker 7-INCH PLUSH : DC Patchwork – Batman

: DC Patchwork – Batman 7-INCH PLUSH: DC Patchwork – Harley

DC Patchwork – Harley 7-INCH PLUSH: DC Patchwork – Catwoman

DC Patchwork – Catwoman 7-INCH PLUSH: DC Patchwork – Joker

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we're going to see the character in live-action.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn previously wrote. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added during the announcement.