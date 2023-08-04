McFarlane Toys DC Retro Batman '66 Figure Wave Includes Robot Batman
Day 3 of McFarlane Toys' Summer Showcase 2023 was all about Batman '66 action figures. Pre-orders are live now.
The third and final day of McFarlane Toys' Summer Showcase event for 2023 was all about the classic 1966 Batman TV show and the 2013-2016 comic book series that continued the story. The new DC Retro 6-inch figures include Adam West Batman and Burt Ward Robin as well as Superman, The Joker, Lord Death Man, and Robot Batman from the '66 comics.
Pre-order details for each of the new figures in McFarlane Toys' Batman '66 lineup can be found below. Each figure is priced at $17.99. While you're at it, make sure to check out the Batman: Hush figure that launched on Day 2 of the Summer Showcase.
- DC Retro Batman 1966 TV Series Batman Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes two action word bubbles.
- DC Retro Batman 1966 TV Series Robin Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes two action word bubbles.
- DC Retro Batman 1966 Comic Superman Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes two kryptonite accessories.
- DC Retro Batman 1966 Comic The Joker Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a key accessory.
- DC Retro Batman 1966 Comic Lord Death Man Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a sword accessory.
- DC Retro Batman 1966 Comic Robot Batman Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes two jet leg attachments.
In related news, McFarlane Toys recently released a Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. It's an Amazon exclusive that sold out in minutes both times it was restocked. That said, you'll want to keep tabs on the link below – we expect additional restocks will happen down the line.
McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk – Pre-order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.