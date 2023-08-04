McFarlane Toys DC Retro Batman '66 Figure Wave Includes Robot Batman

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The third and final day of McFarlane Toys' Summer Showcase event for 2023 was all about the classic 1966 Batman TV show and the 2013-2016 comic book series that continued the story. The new DC Retro 6-inch figures include Adam West Batman and Burt Ward Robin as well as Superman, The Joker, Lord Death Man, and Robot Batman from the '66 comics.

Pre-order details for each of the new figures in McFarlane Toys' Batman '66 lineup can be found below. Each figure is priced at $17.99. While you're at it, make sure to check out the Batman: Hush figure that launched on Day 2 of the Summer Showcase.

In related news, McFarlane Toys recently released a Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. It's an Amazon exclusive that sold out in minutes both times it was restocked. That said, you'll want to keep tabs on the link below – we expect additional restocks will happen down the line.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk – Pre-order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.