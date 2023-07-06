Blue Beetle Movie McFarlane Toys Figures Are Up for Pre-Order on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys debuted their figures and statues for the upcoming Blue Beetle movie last month, but Amazon was a bit late to the party with regard to getting their pre-orders in. We've also seen some sell outs at retailers like Entertainment Earth, so if you haven't reserved yours yet now would be the time. The collection includes three 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures of Blue Beetle and Carapax along with two 12-inch Blue Beetle statues. Details about each of these releases can be found below along with pre-order links.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Blue Beetle (Battle Mode) Figure ($19.99 – August 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Accessories include interchangeable hands and wings, and a base. Includes an art card.

($19.99 – August 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Accessories include interchangeable hands and wings, and a base. Includes an art card. McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Blue Beetle Figure ($19.99 – August 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Accessories include energy rings, energy sword, energy construct and base. Includes an art card.

($19.99 – August 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Accessories include energy rings, energy sword, energy construct and base. Includes an art card. McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Carapax Megafig ($39.99 – August 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Super-sized figure comes with an art card.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Blue Beetle Statue ($39.99 – August 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Includes an art card.

($39.99 – August 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Includes an art card. McFarlane Toys – DC Direct Blue Beetle Resin Statue ($249.99 – November 1st release) / Pre-order on Amazon: Made of cold cast resin with high-end deco and sculpt detail. Blue Beetle logo serves as the statue's base.

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

In Blue Beetle, recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so, getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Blue Beetle is currently set to be released in exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 18th.