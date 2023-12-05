DC Multiverse Mr. Freeze Black Light Gold Label Figure Drops As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Once again, McFarlane Toys has teamed up with Entertainment Earth on an exclusive DC Multiverse figure, and this time around it's a black light Gold Label Mr. Freeze that's limited to 7,350 pieces. Specifically, it's a variant of the Victor Fries figure that launched in January of this year. The paint deco is inspired by the character's colorful appearance in The Ice Crimes of Mr. Zero (1959).

In addition to the black light deco, Mr. Freeze features his cold suit, freeze ray and ice effect accessories, an art card / certificate of authenticity with stand, and a translucent display base with two battery-powered black lights. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $29.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79), but don't be surprised if you arrive only to find that it's sold out. Note that McFarlane Toys recently launched a Batman & Robin wave that included Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze as the Build-A-Figure.

The original Mr. Freeze figure was part of a DC Multiverse wave that included Hush Batman, Knightfall Catwoman, and Infinite Frontier Joker. The original links to those figures can be found below, but most were sold out at the time of writing.

"An expert in the field of cryogenics, Victor led a relatively normal existence. He worked diligently, but also fell in love with and eventually married a woman named Nora. Sadly, things took an unfortunate turn soon after. Nora became terminally ill, and to stop her degenerative disease from taking her life, Victor put her into suspended animation. The corporation funding Victor's work shut down his experiments and, in the process, caused a horrible accident. The coolants did irreparable harm and made it impossible for him to survive above freezing temperatures. To counteract this, Victor constructed a special, ultra-durable suit to keep his body alive and at the right temperature. He embraced his new persona and became Mr. Freeze."