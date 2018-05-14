Watch Michael Keaton End Commencement Speech With Classic ‘Batman’ Line

Quite a few people in the nerd world would probably crown Michael Keaton the quintessential version of Batman. And judging by the actor’s most recent appearance, it’s safe to assume that the students at Kent State University are among them.

The actor, who portrayed the caped crusader in Batman and Batman Returns, recently gave a commencement address at Kent State University’s graduation ceremony. At the end of the address to his alma mater, Keaton uttered his iconic “I’m Batman” catchphrase, to the delight of the crowd. You can check out a video of it below.

Oscar-nominated actor Michael Keaton wrapped up his @KentState University 2018 commencement address with 2 words. The crowd loved it. pic.twitter.com/cLeM0yw7UX — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) May 12, 2018

This certainly isn’t the first time that Keaton has poked fun at his Batman tenure. In addition to joking about putting the batsuit back on, the actor reportedly said it a lot while on the set of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“He’s a badass,” Tom Holland, who starred as Homecoming’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man, said about Keaton. “We have a fight in the movie and I punch him. He turns around and says [in a deep voice], ‘I’m Batman.’ He kept doing Batman quotes on set.”

And while Keaton has officially dabbled in both the Marvel and DC space, it sounds like he doesn’t have a favorite, especially in terms of how the franchises came together.

“They’re really different in terms of how they’re made.” Keaton said in an interview last year. “You know think about what Tim did, Tim Burton, who to me is a just, there’s no one like him. He’s truly unique and an artist and I love working with him. The Marvel people are kind of amazing. There’s all that interconnected lore of you know, Iron Man and all the, I’ll tell you there are so many characters. You have no idea how many characters there are in the Marvel world that we haven’t even heard of yet.”

What do you think of Keaton's "I'm Batman" address?