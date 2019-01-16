Michelle Pfeiffer Joins Instagram With Perfect Catwoman Video Post

We’re only 16 days into 2019, but we’re confident that the greatest social media gift of the year has already arrived: Michelle Pfeiffer, the iconic actor best known for Batman Returns and Scarface, has joined Instagram.

Not only is Pfeiffer the latest in a long ling of legends to join the social media site, but she did so in coolest way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram MEOW Instagram. A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on Jan 16, 2019 at 11:47am PST

“MEOW Instagram,” she wrote. The attached video shows her awesome appearance as Catwoman in the 1992 Tim Burton film. She knew how to make an entrance then and she certainly knows how to make one now.

The post coincides with a Vanity Fair interview, which was released earlier today. The actress told the site that she was hesitant to get on social media, and we’re so glad she had a change of heart.

“I’ve spent my whole life doing as little as possible and hiding out,” she explained. “I’ve been really, honestly, anxious about entering into the world of social media, and just fearing I’ll say the wrong thing and somebody’s gonna get snarky on my feed.”

While it’s nearly impossible to avoid trolls on social media, the fans are the ones being loudest over the Instagram news. It’s only been a couple hours since Pfeiffer made her first post, but fans are expressing their happiness all over the Internet.

holy shit holy shit holy shit MY QUEEN MICHELLE PFEIFFER JOINED INSTAGRAM //t.co/egNZTTm7K6 pic.twitter.com/OqydruFOtR — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 16, 2019

Hopefully, the positive reactions will continue and Pfeiffer won’t stop posting wonderful content. When it came time to decide to bite the bullet and make an account, it was her friends that ultimately led to her signing up.

“I just started realizing that I tend to get very curious because so many of my friends have started to engage on Instagram and they seem to be having a lot of fun with it, and I think that I realized that it’s actually a really good way to engage with people, and potentially with my fans.”

Pfeiffer has also had an amazing career resurgence since 2017, starring in films such as Wizard of Lies, Mother!, and Murder on the Orient Express. Last year, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Considering how important social media is for movie marketing these days, it’s no surprise she credited her career as part of the reason she joined the website.

“I think the other thing is that I’m really sort of full-throttle back working now, and so I think it is also an opportunity to share what’s going on with me,” she explained.

While Pfeiffer’s character may have been dusted by Thanos in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp, she is on the IMDB cast list for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to Endgame, the actress is also signed on to play Queen Ingrith in Maleficent 2 alongside Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Juno Temple.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently available for home viewing.