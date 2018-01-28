DC Fans React to First Look at Henry Cavill in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Earlier this week, the world got its first look at Henry Cavill‘s character in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Fallout. And for fans of Cavill’s other major franchise, the photo is a gold mine of comedy.

The photo shows Cavill’s character walking away from Angela Basset’s character, as the Eiffel Tower looms in the background. As some have pointed out, the photo’s composition bares a hilarious resemblance to the iconic “Distracted Boyfriend” meme, which popped up on the Internet late last year.

For DC Comics fans, the photo takes on a whole other meaning, considering the ties between Cavill’s MI6 role and his role in last year’s Justice League. A bit of controversy popped up last year, when Cavill was not allowed to shave his MI6 mustache for Justice League‘s reshoots. This led to a little bit of backlash, a lot of speculation as to how much the CGI would cost, and even more memes.

So as you would expect, DC fans have been turning the new MI6 photo into a new meme, combining the “Distracted Boyfriend” set up with plenty of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League jokes. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

@JustinsBigIdea

So THAT’S the mustache that ruined Justice League? https://t.co/egvDLYwE5z — Justin Sewell (@JustinsBigIdea) January 28, 2018

@brown_batman_

@ralvision

From the producers of “Sleepless in Smallville” comes

“When Ororo Met Kal-el” — Alex says $196.2M US (@ralvision) January 27, 2018

@synistere

the moustache-gate summarised pic.twitter.com/hyXkdzORIw — Syn | TMFU sequel pls (@synistere) January 27, 2018

@ScottWamplerBMD

(Henry Cavill returns to the set of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE)



Cruise: Hey where you been?

Cavill: JUSTICE LEAGUE reshoots

Cruise: What about the mustache

Cavill: They said they’re gonna CGI it out or something

Cruise: Huh…well…I’m sure it’ll look fine

Cavill: Yeah

Cruise: Yeah — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 28, 2018

@4eyedRaven

@Ciscooo007

Cavill..if you shave that stache for JL reshoots….Lol pic.twitter.com/bKFdw3taCT — Cisco Elizondo (@Ciscooo007) January 28, 2018

@apaulbullock

The marketing bods behind the new Mission Impossible film have been very clever with that new image. Absolutely no way the meme and the fuss around Cavill’s mustache haven’t been taken into account when releasing that still. — Paul Bullock (@apaulbullock) January 28, 2018

@4eyedRaven

@THEDylanCraven