DC Fans React to First Look at Henry Cavill in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Earlier this week, the world got its first look at Henry Cavill‘s character in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Fallout. And for fans of Cavill’s other major franchise, the photo is a gold mine of comedy.
The photo shows Cavill’s character walking away from Angela Basset’s character, as the Eiffel Tower looms in the background. As some have pointed out, the photo’s composition bares a hilarious resemblance to the iconic “Distracted Boyfriend” meme, which popped up on the Internet late last year.
For DC Comics fans, the photo takes on a whole other meaning, considering the ties between Cavill’s MI6 role and his role in last year’s Justice League. A bit of controversy popped up last year, when Cavill was not allowed to shave his MI6 mustache for Justice League‘s reshoots. This led to a little bit of backlash, a lot of speculation as to how much the CGI would cost, and even more memes.
So as you would expect, DC fans have been turning the new MI6 photo into a new meme, combining the “Distracted Boyfriend” set up with plenty of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League jokes. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.
@JustinsBigIdea
So THAT’S the mustache that ruined Justice League? https://t.co/egvDLYwE5z— Justin Sewell (@JustinsBigIdea) January 28, 2018
@brown_batman_
Sorry! I couldn’t help myself.. lol pic.twitter.com/ae2ntPLN9B— ASH (@brown_batman_) January 27, 2018
@ralvision
From the producers of “Sleepless in Smallville” comes— Alex says $196.2M US (@ralvision) January 27, 2018
“When Ororo Met Kal-el”
@synistere
the moustache-gate summarised pic.twitter.com/hyXkdzORIw— Syn | TMFU sequel pls (@synistere) January 27, 2018
@ScottWamplerBMD
(Henry Cavill returns to the set of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE)— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 28, 2018
Cruise: Hey where you been?
Cavill: JUSTICE LEAGUE reshoots
Cruise: What about the mustache
Cavill: They said they’re gonna CGI it out or something
Cruise: Huh…well…I’m sure it’ll look fine
Cavill: Yeah
Cruise: Yeah
@4eyedRaven
January 27, 2018
@Ciscooo007
Cavill..if you shave that stache for JL reshoots….Lol pic.twitter.com/bKFdw3taCT— Cisco Elizondo (@Ciscooo007) January 28, 2018
@apaulbullock
The marketing bods behind the new Mission Impossible film have been very clever with that new image. Absolutely no way the meme and the fuss around Cavill’s mustache haven’t been taken into account when releasing that still.— Paul Bullock (@apaulbullock) January 28, 2018
@4eyedRaven
Actually, the mustache is the villain. https://t.co/WUwDNTbLsQ— ~Oracle (@4eyedRaven) January 27, 2018
@THEDylanCraven
Memeception pic.twitter.com/uvVV2Ag0Z3— Dylan (@THEDylanCraven) January 27, 2018