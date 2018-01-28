DC

DC Fans React to First Look at Henry Cavill in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Earlier this week, the world got its first look at Henry Cavill‘s character in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Fallout. And for fans of Cavill’s other major franchise, the photo is a gold mine of comedy.

The photo shows Cavill’s character walking away from Angela Basset’s character, as the Eiffel Tower looms in the background. As some have pointed out, the photo’s composition bares a hilarious resemblance to the iconic “Distracted Boyfriend” meme, which popped up on the Internet late last year.

For DC Comics fans, the photo takes on a whole other meaning, considering the ties between Cavill’s MI6 role and his role in last year’s Justice League. A bit of controversy popped up last year, when Cavill was not allowed to shave his MI6 mustache for Justice League‘s reshoots. This led to a little bit of backlash, a lot of speculation as to how much the CGI would cost, and even more memes.

So as you would expect, DC fans have been turning the new MI6 photo into a new meme, combining the “Distracted Boyfriend” set up with plenty of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League jokes. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

