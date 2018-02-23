Mondo’s 'Batman: The Animated Series' 1/6th Scale Figure is Now Available to Order

Mondo has announced that their spectacular Batman: The Animated Series 1/6th scale action figure is available to pre-order. If you were sold as soon as you saw the image above, you can pre-order the standard version here for $124.99 with free shipping. If you're willing to spend a little bit more, you can get an exclusive version directly from Mondo for $150 (shipping is extra).

Both figures stand around 12-inches tall and boast approximately 30 points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, heads, and accessories. There's also a Bat Symbol figure stand. The deluxe exclusive version adds a switch-out wind-swept cape, goggles, "Thumbs-Up of Bat Approval" hand, a unique batarang, and a switch-out H.A.R.D.A.C. head.

Both the standard and deluxe Batman figures are set to ship late in 2018 or early 2019, but you'll want to secure yours while you can because Mondo stuff always seems to sell out in the blink of an eye. This figure is more amazing than most, and will undoubtedly be extremely popular.

If you're a collector, the exclusive version is definitely worth it for all of those extras (thumbs-up and the H.A.R.D.A.C head especially), though you'll save quite a bit on the standard version especially if you get it outside of Mondo with free shipping.

Speaking of Batman figures, there is a huge deal going on right now over at Entertainment Earth on the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman Play Arts Kai figure. At one point it sold for $149.99, but you can grab it until the end of the day today - February 23rd - for only $69.99 (or while supplies last). The official description reads:

"From the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie, comes the Dark Knight as a Play Arts Kai action figure. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Batman Play Arts Kai Action Figure recreates an excellent likeness of Batman, from his face to the texture of his body and suit. There are fine details incorporated within the simplicity, and the paintwork shows the care taken in the sculpting shine. Note the roughness of his Batsuit and cape. In addition to the flexible materials used in various parts, rolling joints have been implemented in the upper arms and thighs for a wider range of mobility, allowing for improved poseability. Also included are signature gadgets like the batarang and grapnel gun, plus additional hand parts and a display stand. This plastic action figure stands about 10-inches tall x 7-inches wide x 5-inches long and comes packaged in a window box."

