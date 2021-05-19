Jack Quaid Opens up About Being Cast as Superman (Exclusive)

✖

Today, WarnerMedia announced My Adventures With Superman, a brand new animated series headed to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The series casts Jack Quaid as the Man of Steel. That's especially interesting due to Quaid's leading role in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, an irreverent satire of superhero fiction. His character on the show is often at odds with a dark version of Superman called Homelander. He also knows how to thread the needle between reverence and fun in a performance as he plays Ensign Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks, Paramount+'s animated Star Trek comedy that releases its first season on Blu-ray and DVD this week.

Speaking to Quiad over the phone, ComicBook.com asked him how challenging it is to go back and forth between those different narrative tones. That led to him sharing some of his feelings about getting to voice Superman.

"I love it. It is a challenge, but I see it mostly as an opportunity, not even an opportunity, just I get to be able to play in all of these different universes,' Quiad says. "I mean, the fact that I'm in Star Trek, and Superman, and this crazy messed up universe where superheroes are real and are drugged from birth to become superhuman. That's insane.

"Back to what you were saying about tones, I love playing around with the different tones," he continues. "This is what you always want as an actor is just to be able to play. The fact that I can exist in a world where superheroes are very dangerous. And then also start this thing coming up where I'm playing a character who's super altruistic. There's no sarcasm to him. He is just pure, you know what I mean? And the show is more or less a family show for all ages, so it's cool. I don't know. I really don't know what else to say besides, it's a gift. It's a gift to be able to play around in these different worlds. And not only that, play around with different versions of these worlds. Yeah. I feel very lucky.

When announced as part of today's WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation, The announcement described My Adventures With Superman as a serialized coming-of-age story. Quaid will play Clark Kent opposite Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee as Lois Lane.

Are you excited about the new Superman animated series coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network? Let us know in the comments.