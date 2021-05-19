My Adventures With Superman Animated Series Announced for HBO Max and Cartoon Network

✖

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new animated Superman adventure! Warner Bros. has given a two-season series order for My Adventures With Superman, an all-new kids and family animated series set to debut on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The series, which will follow the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman and Lois Lane will follow Clark Kent and Lois Lane as twenty-somethings along with their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are as well as what they can accomplish working together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The series was announced during Wednesday's WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

"Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world," Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros., said. "This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

The series, which is described as a "serialized coming-of-age story", will see Clark build his secret Superman identity and embrace his role as Metropolis's hero while Lois, who is herself growing into the role of star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. Against this backdrop, viewers will see Lois and Clark falling in love, sharing adventures, and taking down bad guys all while stumbling over secrets and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. The series will feature The Boys star Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent/Superman and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's Alice Lee as Lois Lane.

"It's been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways," Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said. "This is the first animated Superman in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy - whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized, and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends."

What do you think of My Adventures With Superman heading to HBO Max and Cartoon Network? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section!