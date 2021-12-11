DC’s Naomi Reunites Original Creative Team for Season Two

Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the creative team behind DC’s breakout hit Naomi, are reuniting next spring for Naomi Season Two. The six-issue miniseries will uncover the truth behind the new mysteries surrounding Naomi McDuffie and her powers, following her original series and appearances in Young Justice and Justice League. Bendis is currently writing Justice League, with his first arc taking the DC team to Naomi’s homeworld, where they faced off with the villain Zumbado. Naomi Season Two guest-stars include Zumbado, Black Adam, Superman, and the Justice League.

“I am so excited that the entire original creative team was able to return to put together this very important chapter in Naomi McDuffie’s life and legacy,” said writer Brian Michael Bendis. “Naomi has been thrown into the deep end of life and the series is about that. What Naomi is going through in the superhero universe is what a lot of people go through in the real world. All the sudden you’re in over your head and things are expected of you and there are still so many questions and mysteries about her parents, birth world, powers and the world she grew up in. You’re in for lots of surprises!”

“It feels really good to be working with Jamal and Brian again,” added Writer David F. Walker. “All three of us are in very different places professionally and personally in our lives, and that brings an invigorating energy to the creative process as we chronicle this next chapter in Naomi’s adventures. The first story we wrote was about Naomi learning who she really is, and now this story is all about unpacking the realities of what it means to be a Super Hero.”

“Despite being apart for a bit, we’ve all used that time to think about where we want to take Naomi and her story after Season One,” said Artist Jamal Campbell. “And now we can hit the ground running, creatively refreshed and ready to continue where we left off.”

The CW is preparing to debut its Naomi live-action series, starring Kaci Walfall in the titular role. The series premieres January 11, 2022, while Naomi Season Two arrives on March 8, 2022.

NAOMI SEASON TWO #1 Written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker Art & Cover by Jamal Campbell 3.99 US | 32 Pages | 1 of 6 On Sale 3/8/22

