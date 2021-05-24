DC's Naomi Ordered to Series at The CW

✖

The CW has officially found its latest DC Comics superhero. On Monday, it was announced that Naomi has officially been picked up for a series order for the network. The series, which is inspired by the recent DC Comics miniseries of the same name, will join new reboots of The 4400 and Legends of the Hidden Temple, as well as a spinoff of All American. The series, which is being written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship, will follow Naomi's (Kaci Walfall) journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she starts investigating what happened, her world will experience some shakeups as well.

The origin story of a new hero. NAOMI is now officially a series at @TheCW! Many hands/hearts went into bringing this saga to the screen. Thanks to my creative ace Jill Blankenship, the teams at @ARRAYNow + @warnerbrostv, and the extraordinary @kaciwalfall, our Naomi. You shine! pic.twitter.com/gUfh8S5u5k — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 24, 2021

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

"Our first instance was to take her story into a place that you don't normally see in the DC Universe, or you know exists," Brian Michael Bendis, who co-created Naomi's comic run, told ComicBook.com back in 2018. "came from my deep reading last year of the whole history of the DC Comics and all the big storylines. And when you read them in a row you'll find out, 'Oh, this happened in Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Star City, Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Coast City.' And so there's all these places that the story still has yet to go because the main places of the DC Universe are so fun and so exciting to be, right?"

