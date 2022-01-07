Naomi Harnesses Her Powers in “Zero to Sixty” Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for “Zero to Sixty”, the third episode of Naomi’s first season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, teases more developments in Naomi McDuffie’s (Kaci Walfall) origin story, as she comes to terms with her newfound super powers and how they fit into her life as a high schooler in Port Oswego. If the synopsis is any indication, that will cause some interesting narrative conundrums, both for Naomi and her allies and adversaries.

“LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application.And as Naomi’s obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behavior, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans.Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and guest starring Stephanie March.Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama.”

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey’s Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

“It’s about Naomi’s journey to fully become herself. She’s not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We’ll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero,” co-creator Jill Blankenship recently told Entertainment Weekly. “She starts to realize that this affection and affinity she has for Superman is actually rooted in something much deeper than she thought. We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really part of her story and she’s part of his.”

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

DC’s Naomi is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11th at 9/8c on The CW.