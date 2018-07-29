Netflix Reveals Why They Saved ‘Lucifer’

Fans were delighted when Netflix rescued Lucifer by picking up the series for a fourth season after an outpouring of support and now we know that it’s the fans who really are to thank for the streaming giant picking up the series.

During Netflix’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s summer tour today, their vice president of original series Cindy Holland explained that it was the series’ importance to fans that led them to save it.

“[Lucifer is] a fantastic show that has really resonated with audiences in parts of the world where we licensed it so we felt it was important to help that show continue for those fans,” Holland said.

While Lucifer was constantly on the bubble at FOX due to middling U.S. ratings, the show has been a major hit internationally which is something that fans vocally pointed out in their various campaigns to find the DC Comics adaptation a new home when it was cancelled in May. Of course, the move to Netflix will see a few changes to the series — mostly when it comes to the number of episodes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Tom Ellis shared that the series would be going from 22 episodes down to 10. However, don’t think of the lightened episode count as a bad thing. Ellis thinks it’s a great thing for the show.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Ellis said. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.”

Ellis also explained that even with the trimmed down episode count, they would still be careful to keep Lucifer true to the show that fans fell in love with.

“One of the things we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was,” he explained. “We don’t want to mess around too much with that.”

And it sounds like the showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have no plans on messing things up when the series heads into production next month. Modrovich explained to TVLine that they had already planned for season four to have two parts so now, with Netflix the first part will just be “gnarly” and strong.

“We were going to have two parts to it anyway, so we’ll just tell a really strong, gnarly first part,” Modrovich explained.

Are you excited about Lucifer‘s second life on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.