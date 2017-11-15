New Black Adam Trailer "Corrected" to Remove Justice League Villain Hours After Release

We're officially a month away from the debut of Black Adam, a film that is expected to be a new turning point in the superhero movie landscape. In the decade since the film was first put into development and Dwayne Johnson was first cast in the titular role, the live-action DC universe has ebbed and flowed several times over — something that the film's latest television spot played off of. The spot, which was first released earlier today, opens with footage of some of the heroes and villains that Black Adam predates, and it looks like one controversial aspect of that has now been changed.

The original spot featured a shot of Steppenwolf from the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League — a decision that upset some fans, as the scene actually centered around Darkseid in last year's extended Zack Snyder's Justice League. Amid the ever-evolving debate around which version of Justice League is really canon, the idea of the theatrical cut being included in Black Adam's marketing was not well received. On Wednesday night, Warner Bros. released an updated version of the spot that removes the reference to Justice League entirely, instead including what appears to be footage from Black Adam itself. Johnson even addressed the change on Twitter, tweeting out the spot once again with the caption "Corrected."

Corrected 👊🏾



Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam ruled it all.



A god with zero mercy and power born from rage.



The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide…



ONE MONTH FROM TODAY.



OCTOBER 21

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson said when asked by ComicBook.com if he sees himself in this role for years to come during a recent Q&A with press. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.