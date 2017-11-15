New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn

A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.

The movie's producer Danny Garcia talked to Collider a year ago about Black Adam's eventual place in the DC Universe. While he couldn't tell the press everything, it does seem like there are some major plans for the magical anti-hero going forward.

Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam⚡️ruled it all.



A god with zero mercy and power born from rage.



The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide…



ONE MONTH FROM TODAY.



OCTOBER 21 🌎@SevenBucksProd @DCComics @WBPictures #JSA#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/3X1b0EVYH0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 21, 2022

"There's been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it's very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan," Garcia said when asked about what could be next for Johnson's character. "Unfortunately, I can't speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we're very focused on building out this world we're creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes. And believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through."

Here's how DC describes the massive blockbuster: "In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

"Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3"), Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy"), Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Mo Amer ("Mo," "Ramy"), Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things"), and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate."

Do you think the Justice League will be in Black Adam? Let us know down in the comments!