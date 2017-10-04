New Justice League Photo Officially Released In High Resolution

Earlier today, a photo surfaced online depicting five members of the Justice League from the upcoming movie. While many saw the image, no one could speak to it’s legitimacy. Since the quality was low, it was also difficult to saw where it came from, and to pick out the details of the picture.

MORE: Justice League Character Costumes Closer Look

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally, the image has been released online in high resolution by USA Today. The image that had been floating around throughout the day was a photo taken of the print version of the USA Today newspaper.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The photo depicts five – of the presumed six – members of the Justice League. From let to right, there is Ben Affleck as Batman, who is wearing his new tactical Batsuit, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, with sword and shield in hand, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman, who is fully-armored and wielding his trident.

The big conclusion to draw here is that Aquaman is finally working with the other Justice League members. In the trailer, the character acts as somewhat of an enemy to Bruce Wayne, and is reluctant to join their crew.

Henry Cavill as Superman is notably absent from this image. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering how Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ended. Superman is expected to return in Justice League, but this photo may be from a point in Justice League prior to that occurring, or he may just be elsewhere.

NEXT: Justice League Team Photo (with Superman)

MORE: Geoff Johns Teases Mera’s Role In Justice League / How Justice League Will Be Different Than Batman V Superman /Chuck Roven On How Wonder Woman Is Different From Justice League / WB Producer Explains Stepping Back From DC Films / Wonder Woman Steals Her Weapon In Brand New Movie Photo / 5 Characters We Want To See In Batman / Green Lantern Rumored For Justice League / Justice League: One Year Until Release Day / Zack Snyder Reveals New Look At Wonder Woman In Justice League

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio. The film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds.