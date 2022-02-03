New Peacemaker Emojis Revealed for Vigilante, Harcourt, Adebayo, and More

The sixth episode of Peacemaker, “Murn After Reading,” is now streaming on HBO Max and it features a whole lot of fun and excitement. The new DC series stars John Cena in the titular role, but he’s not the only character to love on the show. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” His fellow teammates are played by Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos). James Gunn took to Twitter today to plug the new episode and reveal new emojis for all of the supporting characters.

“It’s #Peacemaker day! Things get truly wild for Chris & #Adebayo & #Harcourt & #Vigilante & #Murn & #Economos in Episode 6, now on @hbomax & fine streaming services around the globe,” Gunn wrote. The director included a fun behind-the-scenes photo featuring Peacemaker and a classroom full of kids. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1489226854246588421?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for Holland, she recently shared with that playing Harcourt in Peacemaker is an opportunity to expand on an underdeveloped character from the DC Comics universe.

“Oh gosh. I feel like I’m going to sound like a broken record, but I was just so excited to explore everything about her,” Holland shared. “I think I was excited to explore her flaws and her strengths, but probably the thing I was most excited about was the physicality of the role because I’d never really gotten to really dive into a role that was so physical in any of my past work, so getting to go to all of the fight training and the stunt training and work with the incredible stunt team. John Cena’s stunt double, Spencer, I worked with him tirelessly. He was constantly standing in for whatever actor I was going to be working with. And he was just great. And my stunt double, Yulia, was incredible. I love her so much. She makes me look so badass on this show. But yes, so probably the physicality and the fights and shooting the guns and all of that stuff.”

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max last month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

The sixth episode of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.