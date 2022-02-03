Peacemaker Episode 6 References Wonder Woman and The Flash in a Hilariously NSFW Way

We’re nearing the end of the first (but hopefully not last) season of Peacemaker, HBO Max’s inaugural series set within the DC Films universe. As the series has progressed the arc of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), it has also crafted a wildly specific outlook on other superheroes and supervillains. That was especially the case in the series’ sixth episode, which opened with a sequence that took an NSFW approach to referencing two members of the Justice League. Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 6 of Peacemaker, “Murn After Reading”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with Peacemaker giving a show and tell presentation to a classroom filled with children, which led to them asking — and being met with — some bizarre and profane answers. One Flash-obsessed kid asked if Peacemaker had ever met The Flash, to which Peacemaker responded “Yeah, I’ve met The Flash. Like everyone else whose ever met him, I thought he was an unbearable d-bag.” A second kid asked if he had ever met Wonder Woman, which prompted Peacemaker to say: “I’ve never met her, but she did spend an entire party eye-effing me from across the room.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The lines are just the latest references Peacemaker has made to the Justice League, including sexual habits of Superman and Aquaman, and a very specific insult geared towards Batman. While some might be tempted to take the references to Flash and Wonder Woman — particularly the latter, which was met with a polarized response from some fans when it was included in a trailer released earlier this year — the name-drops really showcase Peacemaker’s specific and undoubtedly skewed view of other superheroes.

“I do think that Peacemaker’s relationship to other superheroes is very specific,” Gunn told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “He is envious. He wants to be in that holy trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. He is not. He wants to be a member of the Justice League, and they would never let him into the Justice League. He wishes that people loved him as much as they love Aquaman, but they don’t.”

“So he believes anything and kind of picks out what he wants to believe on the Internet, which any random Joe has tweeted or put on,” Gunn continued. “He also doesn’t quite understand the Internet. He’s not very well versed in the Internet, so he sees something on Facebook, and somehow he thinks that’s fact. But I think that it also serves his envy to be these things about people.”

New episodes of Peacemaker debut on Thursdays exclusively on HBO Max.