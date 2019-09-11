New The Flash Season 6 Poster Released

The CW is getting ready to hit the ground running with season 6 of The Flash, and now we have a brand new poster for the anticipated season. The new poster features The Flash’s trademark red and gold color scheme and a shot of Barry Allen in his new threads. We also see Iris, Cisco, Killer Frost, and Elongated Man on the poster, signifying they will be the core Team Flash for most of the season, though as we know that can change at any moment depending on what other surprises DC has in store. You can check out the stylish new poster in the image below.

The poster’s actually receiving quite a bit of love amongst fans on social media, who like the design overall but can’t stop talking about Barry’s cowl. The Flash suit is getting an upgraded look this season, and many seem to be down with the brighter red and changed up textures of the suit, though most of the love is for the returned chin strap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Others are happy that Iris West is the second largest portrait in the poster aside from Barry, and there seems to be a lot of love for the duo overall. The poster included the caption “New beginnings. #TheFlash premieres Tuesday, October 8. Stream free next day only on The CW App.”

Iris West-Allen is of course played by Candice Patton, and when ComicBook.com caught up with her at San Diego Comic-Con this year she gave fans some details about when season 6 picks up and what they can look forward to.

“Season 6 picks up like 10 seconds after Season 5 so Barry and Iris are still dealing with the loss of Nora, it’s very raw, it’s very fresh,” Patton said. “We see them very early on, Episode 1, really grappling with how to deal with the loss of Nora so they can move forward in a healthy way and deal with the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The Flash season 6 will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW. Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments!