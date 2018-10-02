Nicolas Cage Thinks He Would Make a Great Lex Luthor

If things would have gone according to plan, we could be living in a world where Nicolas Cage played Superman on the big screen. Of course, that didn’t happen, and Cage’s days of superhero potential are probably behind him, but that doesn’t mean the ever-popular actor wants to stay away from DC Comics films for good.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Cage spoke about his connection to Superman, a character he was set to play in the 1990s, but the project never came to fruition. He even named one of his children Kal-el, after Superman’s birth name.

“I certainly have a work ethic, that I will say. I’m the first to arrive and the last to leave. But also I think my children are to thank for that. When you’re a father, you can’t behave like that,” he said.

When asked about Superman, Cage simply laughed and said, “Oh, I think my Superman days are long gone.”

The interviewer then commented that Cage would make a good villain in the world of Superman, and the actor lit up with excitement.

“Oh, that would be GREAT,” he said. “I’d make a great Lex Luthor!”

When you think about it, Cage would actually provide an interesting take on Superman’s most iconic villain. When you think about an insanely rich megalomaniac who owns half of Metropolis, Cage’s demeanor seemingly provides an interesting take. It would be much different than Jesse Eisenberg’s iteration of Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which some fans would certainly embrace.

That said, there are plenty of different DC villains that Cage could portray, and we’re all crossing our fingers in the hopes that he will eventually be cast as one of them.

Do you think Cage would make a great Lex Luthor? Any other villains that you think he could portray? Let us know in the comments!