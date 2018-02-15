‘Nightwing’ Director Says First Draft Of Script Is Nearly Done

Chris McKay is hard at work on the Nightwing film, and as promised did deliver an update on the anticipated project.

McKay had previously gone on the record saying there would be an update on the film’s status around Valentine’s day, and when a fan brought it up to him, he delivered some new details on the situation.

“The update is: The first draft of the script is nearly done… but we are taking our time with this movie. It will be a long process.”

It seems the Nightwing project is on the right track, though it might be a little while more before any significant casting decisions are announced. Fans are eager to learn just who will play the vaunted role, but McKay wants fans to know this won’t be a typical interpretation of the character, regardless of who ends up playing the part.

“This movie will be different than LEGO Batman, different than any other Gotham based film or TV show and will be a wholly original look at Robin/Dick Grayson. Don’t lose hope,” McKay said.

McKay also revealed why the character intrigues him so much.

“He’s a fascinating guy to me because he had all the same things happen to him,” McKay told the Shanlian Batman Podcast. “He’s got some of the same negatives as Bruce Wayne and then from a society standpoint – obviously, he was adopted into Bruce Wayne’s life – but he didn’t start that way. He’s this guy who has all these negatives and then even more negatives and yet he remains. Those are things why I like Dick Grayson, why I like the idea of Nightwing as a movie.”

It seems like Nightwing is in good hands, but hopefully, we’ll hear more about the project soon.

Next up for the DCEU is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. After that, it’s time for Nightwing, which is scheduled for release February 1, 2019. Shazam! follows on April 5, 2019, and an untitled Justice League sequel is on the schedule for June 15, 2019. Other projects in development include the Joker Origin Movie, Suicide Squad 2, and Wonder Woman 2.