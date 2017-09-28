Nightwing Is Even More Handsome In Kotobukiya’s New Statue

Dick Grayson has gone through plenty of evolutions over the years, but you’ve probably never seen him like this.

Kotobukiya recently unveiled their newest Nightwing statue, which kicks off their Ikemen line of statues. The line brings a menagerie of pop culture characters into the Japanese “handsome men” style of design.

You can check out the official description for the figure below.

“Kotobukiya’s new statue series the IKEMEN begins with Nightwing!

Similar to Kotobukiya‘s popular Bishoujo series, the IKEMEN series is a lineup of popular characters re-designed by the famous Japanese illustrator, Ricken, into the Japanese Ikemen (handsome men) style! These PVC statues are perfect for display alone or alongside other Kotobukiya Bishoujo and IKEMEN statues! The first production edition includes an extra interchangeable face part (Nightwing with his lips slightly parted)!

Sculpted by the talented Naoya Muto, Nightwing poses with his finger to his lips as if asking you to keep his identity a secret. He comes with two interchangeable head parts so you can display him with or without his mask. The mask part he is holding is also removable.”

The statue is currently available for pre-order, and is expected to ship out in late March of 2018. If you’d like to add this statue to your collection, it’ll cost you $79.99.

Nightwing might be a fan-favorite within the pages of DC Comics, but he’s set to get a whole new audience in the coming years. Brenton Thwaites was recently cast as the character in DC’s live-action Titans series, causing fans to do some very particular research about his capability for the role. Nightwing is also set to hit the big screen in his own solo film, with director Chris McKay recently updating fans on the casting search.

Click through our gallery to check out Kotobukiya’s Nightwing Ikemen statue.