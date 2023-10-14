NYCC 2023: DC Publishing Alternate Story From Batman's Iconic A Death in the Family Issue

One of the most famous publishing initiatives that DC Comics ever pulled was when it let readers decide the fate of Batman's sidekick Robin. With 1988's Batman #426 the "A Death in the Family" storyline began, it started the event that allowed readers to make the choice, should Batman's current Robin Jason Todd live or die? Two phone numbers were put together allowing readers the opportunity to call in and make their voices heard. Considering how tight the publishing deadline would be for the series however, two versions of the comic were prepared for publication depending on the votes, and as readers know the version where Jason Todd died was the one that made it to stands. Now, the other is on the way.

Straight from New York Comic Con, DC Comics has confirmed that the alternate version of Batman #428 will be published later this year. DC made the announcement during the Gotham City Confidential, revealing that the version of Batman #428 prepared by writer Jim Starlin, penciler Jim Aparo, inker Mike DeCarlo, colorist Adrienne Roy, and letterer John Costanza, will be released in a "faux-simile" edition of Batman #428. Alongside other publishers, DC has previously released facsimile editions of notable issues from the past, but a faux-simile is a new one. This alternate version of Batman #428 will be published on December 12 of this year, just two months from now.

Considering what a major decision this was by a publisher, which has had ripple effects in DC Comics publishing to this day, fans may be surprised to learn that the voting margins for Jason Todd's fate were very slim. There were only 10,614 votes cast in the poll, with just 72 votes separating the "Robin lives" from "Robin doesn't survive" totals from each other. In the end only 5,271 voted in favor of Jason Todd staying alive while 5,343 voted for him to be killed.

The events of A Death in the Family and Jason Todd's death continue to influence DC Comics to this day in a number of ways. At the top of that list of course is that Jason Todd's death wasn't permanent as he eventually returned in the role of violent vigilante Red Hood, with his death at the hands of The Joker being his main driving force (even now this is critical to what's happening in Batman comics). The actual means of Jason's death, being beaten by a crowbar, is also a key component of DC lore, with Red Hood using it as a weapon and it even making appearances throughout the years in an allusion to the comic storyline.

An interactive movie version titled Batman: Death in the Family was released in 2020, giving viewers even more than just the choice of whether Jason Todd lives or dies. In the film DC fans have the choice about what Jason will do after being saved, including a branching path where Batman dies in his place instead.