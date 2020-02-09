Oscars 2020: What Are the Odds Joker Wins Best Picture?

Joker is the first DC Comics film nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but it could take an upset for the Todd Phillips-directed film to win the prize. Joker competes for Hollywood’s highest honor against World War I-set action drama 1917, foreign language favorite Parasite, Quentin Tarantino-directed period piece Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman, Taiki Waititi World War II satire Jojo Rabbit, Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and James Mangold’s true story drama Ford v Ferrari. What are the odds Joker has the last laugh at the 92nd Academy Awards?

According to betting tracking source Odds Shark, it’s Universal’s 1917 that is the odds-on favorite to be named Best Picture during Sunday’s award ceremony at -230. Following is Parasite (+285), Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (+800), Joker (+1600), Irishman and Jojo Rabbit (+6000), Marriage Story (+12500), Little Women (+15000) and, finally, Ford v Ferrari (+20000).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joker leads the nominees with 11 total nominations, including Best Director and Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, who remains the odds-on favorite to win that award. Phoenix now stands at -3000, followed by Adam Driver (Marriage Story, +1000) Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory, +1800), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, +2000) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, +2000).

Best Director is projected to be awarded to Sam Mendes for 1917 (-550), over Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite, +285), Tarantino (Hollywood, +1800), Scorsese (Irishman, +4000) and Phillips (+5000).

“Joker began as an idea, an experiment really — could we take an ‘indie approach’ to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love,” Phillips wrote when reacting to Joker‘s Oscar nominations on Instagram. “I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message.”

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC. Joker is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.