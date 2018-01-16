Patrick Wilson Wants to Play ‘Watchmen’s Nite Owl Again

It’s been almost ten years since the Watchmen suited up for Zack Snyder, but Patrick Wilson is ready to don his mask once more.

While speaking with Yahoo! Movies UK about his latest film, The Commuter with Liam Neeson, Wilson was asked about the upcoming Watchmen reboot TV series at HBO. The actor was quick to say that he wouldn’t hesitate to play Nite Owl one more time, providing he got the call.

“It was such a joy shooting that movie, I wanted there to be more of them,” Wilson said. “I’ve wanted to play Dan [Dreiberg] again. I certainly think we’re all more age appropriate now!”

In the original Watchmen graphic novel, written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Dave Gibbons, the characters were all a bit older throughout the main storyline. The actors involved in the 2009 film, including Wilson, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman and others, now line up more closely in age with their characters.

Unfortunately, while Wilson would love another round, it doesn’t sound like HBO or series creator Damon Lindelof have any plans to bring him or the other actors back around.

“There’s never been one conversation,” the actor revealed. “I’m sure they want to stay as far away from us as possible but I love Damon Lindelof I’m so excited to see what they will do.

“I’d love to play [Dan] now but no there’s been no talk, I’m just a fan like you are.”

Despite not being involved in the Watchmen TV series, Wilson is far from done with the world of comic book movies. He’s currently slated to star opposite Jason Momoa in DC’s Aquaman later this year, where he will the Atlantean’s evil half-brother, Orm the Ocean Master.

Meanwhile, the Watchmen series is currently being developed at HBO.