Peacemaker: Behind-the-Scenes Video Shows Fight Rehearsal for Harcourt vs. Judomaster

Peacemaker is releasing its finale on HBO Max next week, and there’s been a whole lot to love for the John Cena-led series throughout its run. There are so many great characters, including Emilia Harcourt, who is played by Jennifer Holland. Like Cena’s Peacemaker and Steve Agee’s John Economos, Harcourt first debuted in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Holland is one of the many people in the Peacemaker cast who has treated fans to some behind-the-scenes content online. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a rehearsal video from the Episode 7 fight between Harcourt and Judomaster (Nhut Le).

“Harcourt vs. Judomaster fight rehearsal (for the first 1/2 of the fight.). Thanks to @itsnhutle for letting me push you around, and to @missiulliia_ for making me drill this a billion times, and to all the fans for making all the bruises WORTH IT. 🙌🏻,” Holland wrote. “What a fun scene sequence! So glad we got to dance together 😂,” Le wrote in the comments. You can check out the video below:

In a recent interview with TV Line, Holland explained why the fight scenes were the hardest for her while making Peacemaker.

“The fight sequences – namely the ones in the upcoming episodes, which I can’t really talk too much about – were the most challenging physically,” Holland teased when asked about her biggest Peacemkaer challenge. “They required so much intense rehearsal, and you get a little taste of what that sort of stuff does to these stunt actors’ bodies. I’m only spending, collectively over the course of the season, maybe four weeks out of the six months of shooting in the gym rehearsing fight sequences and stunts, things like that, but that’s what these stunt people do every single day, and it really takes a toll on your body. Towards the end of the shoot, I had a time when my back was just totally messed up.I had done this one stunt over and over again, where I sort of had to flip over and land on my back, and I think that’s what did it. But you know, I had a great time. It’s really awesome to be able to meld that athleticism and all of my history with gymnastics with what I love to do as an actress.”

In the same interview, Holland teased that the Peacemaker finale is will have some “crazy sh*t.”

The final episode of Peacemaker hits HBO Max on February 17th.